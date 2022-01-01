White Pine Investment CO Acquires 4,575 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

