Calton & Associates Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 99,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

