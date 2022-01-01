Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

HDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$44.80. 15,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$24.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

