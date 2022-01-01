Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce $580.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.00 million and the lowest is $495.71 million. SM Energy reported sales of $320.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NYSE:SM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

