Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Down 41.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3,706.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

