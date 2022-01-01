ankrETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,643.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,473.03 or 0.07324940 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $101.86 million and approximately $40,643.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ankrETH has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005314 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

