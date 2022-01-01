Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,612,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,065,000 after buying an additional 1,753,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.