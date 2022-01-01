Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 14,420 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,820 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $83.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

