1ST Source Bank Acquires 153 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

