Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,853 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

