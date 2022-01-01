Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.45.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $269.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

