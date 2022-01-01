NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.36 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

