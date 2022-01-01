Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 19,568 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $161.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.53. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

