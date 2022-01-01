FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.8% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $258.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.