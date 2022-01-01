Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 11.2% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

Ross Stores stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

