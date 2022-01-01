Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

NLS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 738,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 743.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 195,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 124,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.