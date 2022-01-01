Lendingblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

