ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.29 ($7.49).

ITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.29) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

LON:ITM traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 394 ($5.30). 584,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,480. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 427.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307.06 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 724 ($9.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.64.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.