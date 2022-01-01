Synthetify (SNY) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and $119,365.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00004218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.35 or 0.07861321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,261.18 or 0.99678245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

