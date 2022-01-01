Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 312,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,297,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,369,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after buying an additional 56,729 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $241.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

