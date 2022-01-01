Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post sales of $123.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $448.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 154,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

