Travala.com (AVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.81 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $93.80 million and $5.81 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.09 or 0.07852468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.16 or 0.99753008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,694,387 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

