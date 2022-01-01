DeFine Hits Market Cap of $117.20 Million (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00004401 BTC on major exchanges. DeFine has a total market cap of $117.20 million and $6.78 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFine has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.09 or 0.07852468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.16 or 0.99753008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,185,763 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

