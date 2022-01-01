Liquity Hits Market Cap of $74.47 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00011113 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $74.47 million and $331,564.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.09 or 0.07852468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.16 or 0.99753008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,137,401 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

