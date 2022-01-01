Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.55 Million

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $65.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,555. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

