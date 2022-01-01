Welch Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.