JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 5.0% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

