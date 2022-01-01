Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 499 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.75 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.