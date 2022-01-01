Celo Hits One Day Volume of $54.65 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $54.65 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for $5.08 or 0.00010708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.59 or 0.07849571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.91 or 0.99782019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

