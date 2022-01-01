Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $67,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

