Stakenet (XSN) Price Reaches $0.0983 on Top Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $36,515.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.93 or 0.00290614 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012675 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00131106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,805,859 coins and its circulating supply is 123,266,822 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

