Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0113 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $10,035.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00138012 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

