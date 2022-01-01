Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KLA by 67.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.35.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $255.55 and a 52 week high of $442.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

