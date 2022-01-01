Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 9,343 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

