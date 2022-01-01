Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

