Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $148.79 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.05.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

