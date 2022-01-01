PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average of $252.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

