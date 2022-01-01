Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,567 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $174.36 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

