Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will report $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $10,236,420 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,492. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

