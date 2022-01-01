Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report sales of $886.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.00 million and the highest is $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,164. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

