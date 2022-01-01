Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $7.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 211,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 44,974 shares worth $160,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.26. 566,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,262. The company has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

