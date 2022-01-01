Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $34.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $34.48 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $140.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.24 million to $140.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

CARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,913 shares of company stock worth $101,341. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.39. 32,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

