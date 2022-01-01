Analysts Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target at $7.92

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SELB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.26. 566,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,484.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 44,974 shares worth $160,858. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.