-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 400,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,481. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 6.33.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.