-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 400,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,481. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 6.33.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

