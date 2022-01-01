Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. 1,885,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

