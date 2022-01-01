Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 8,852 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after acquiring an additional 119,380 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,589,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QCOM stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

