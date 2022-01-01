Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $71,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

