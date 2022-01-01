Dfyn Network Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $16.29 million and $3.80 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.80 or 0.07856289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.61 or 0.99791576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 71,950,545 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

