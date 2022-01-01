Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 67,648 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,648 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $113,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 439,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.44. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

