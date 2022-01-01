Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,797 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $51,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,737 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.